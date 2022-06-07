SAINT Joseph's Primary School students are going above and beyond to help those struggling to stay warm this winter.
Students from years five and four are the driving force behind the schools Head to Toe Winter Appeal, which is part of Mini Vinnies- a group of primary schools that help those in need through St Vincent de Paul.
Advertisement
The Winter Appeal launched at Saint Joseph's Primary School on Friday, with baskets placed in each classroom as a donation point.
The teachers then collect the donations and take them to St Vincent de Pauls for distribution.
Year five student Beth Ingle said she enjoys participating in various charity drives that the school supports annually as it enables her to help those in need.
Similarly, year five student Violet Paton enjoys volunteering her time to help others.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I really like it," Violet said.
"It helps a lot of people who don't have a lot of things."
Charli Hall, also a year five student, said the Winter Appeal is her favourite charity the school participates in.
"It's a really fun thing to do," she said.
Sienna Heffernan, year five, said she enjoys the fact that students and their families get to donate items which go towards a good cause.
The school will continue collection donations from those within the school community until the end of term, maybe even longer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.