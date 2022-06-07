The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Saint Joseph's Primary School students helping people to stay warm this winter

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
June 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APPEAL: St Joseph's Primary School Wagga year five students Charli Hall, Violet Paton, Sienna Heffernan and Beth Ingle looking through donations. Picture: Taylor Dodge

SAINT Joseph's Primary School students are going above and beyond to help those struggling to stay warm this winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.