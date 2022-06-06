Police are pleading for caution following a devastating weekend on Riverina roads that left a woman dead, two people fighting for life and an ambulance crew in hospital.
A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries after their Hyundai Getz crashed head-on into an Isuzu D-Max at Gerogery about 10.30am on Saturday.
The incident occurred in a 100km/h zone and the 20-year-old driver was trapped by the steering column and airbags before being removed.
The passenger was able to free herself from the vehicle.
Inspector Scott Trewhella said they had been taken to Albury hospital but their condition had declined following the incident, with both in a critical condition in a Melbourne hospital.
He said the injuries included spinal damage, internal injuries and fractured jaws.
The driver in the Isuzu wasn't seriously hurt.
Two paramedics were injured when their ambulance rolled on the Hume Highway at Table Top, near Tynan Road, while responding to the incident.
The pair were hospitalised and have since been released.
The ambulance appeared to have hit water, which caused the vehicle to aquaplane and leave the road before flipping.
Victorian paramedics were called to assist.
Her Holden Commodore crashed into a tree at Walbundrie.
The damaged vehicle was discovered on Urana Road about 8am on Saturday, but the crash may have occurred earlier.
The woman was the sole occupant of the car and police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
"We've been seeing some fairly heavy rain, we really need people to drive to the conditions," he said.
"Just because the speed limit may be 100km/h or 110km/h, if that weather comes down it doesn't necessarily mean you should be travelling at those speeds.
"The goal is to get where you're going alive.
"The last thing that we want to see is anybody losing their life or suffering a lifelong injury.
"It could be a split second decision that's completely life changing for all involved."
Inspector Trewhella said the ambulance crash would be fully investigated, but there were no early indications the driver had done the wrong thing.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said the incident wouldn't impact services.
Rosters will be modified and other ambulance vehicles are available.
