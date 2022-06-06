A MAN has been arrested and will face court accused of threatening a female employee at a Riverina pharmacy before stealing medication.
Police said a man entered a pharmacy on Green Street in Lockhart about 12.30pm on May 30.
Advertisement
He walked behind the counter and into the dispensary safe, where police allege he threatened the staff member with a piece of timber.
The man fled with prescription medication.
Police were notified and officers from the Riverina Police District commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, detectives searched a home on Milthorpe Street in Oaklands the following day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A 50-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Corowa Police Station, where he was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon - serious indictable offence.
The Oaklands man faced Albury Local Court on Wednesday and was formally refused bail to reappear in the same court today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.