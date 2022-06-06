The Daily Advertiser

Man to face court accused of threatening Lockhart pharmacy worker, stealing medication

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:30am
ARRESTED: A man will front court after allegedy stealing perscription medication from a Riverina pharmacy. Picture: File

A MAN has been arrested and will face court accused of threatening a female employee at a Riverina pharmacy before stealing medication.

