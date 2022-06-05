The Daily Advertiser

Urana Takeaway owner Michelle Forrester shares tree-change journey to the Riverina

By Victoria Ellis
June 5 2022 - 9:00pm
Urana Takeaway and Newsagency owners Sue Macgregor and Michelle Forrester, with 12-year-old Cash Forrester. The family moved to the town from Sydney last year, and are loving it. Picture: Mark Jesser

A tree-changer, who moved to Urana from Sydney and via Moulamein, says the move has been "the best thing" for her family.

