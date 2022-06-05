The Daily Advertiser
Snowy Valleys Council boss Matt Hyde appointed new Wodonga Council chief executive

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:16am, first published 3:30am
Fresh face: Matt Hyde has secured the top job at Wodonga Council as chief executive.

A Riverina council boss has been appointed as the new chief executive of Wodonga Council.

