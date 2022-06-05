A Riverina council boss has been appointed as the new chief executive of Wodonga Council.
Matt Hyde, who has been in charge of Snowy Valleys Council, which covers Tumbarumba and Tumut, has secured the new role, having been formally endorsed by Wodonga councillors at a meeting earlier this week.
Mr Hyde was thrilled to win the role.
"I am deeply committed to delivering the priorities of the council and the Wodonga community and will work in partnership with staff and councillors to achieve positive outcomes in the years ahead," he said.
"I am really excited to be given the opportunity to lead Wodonga Council with the executive and staff teams and be part of this progressive, innovative and vibrant community."
Mr Hyde will start at Wodonga Council on July 11.
On Friday, he said personal circumstances meant he would not be immediately shifting to Wodonga and would return to Tumut at weekends while being in the border city Monday to Friday.
"My stepson is finishing off year 12, so I'll just be trying to spend the six months travelling back and forward, so there's no disruption on that," he said.
"My wife also has got a small business and she's looking after that."
Mr Hyde's spouse Natasha Proos, who is a trained nurse, operates Coach House Flowers, a florist shop at Tumut.
The outgoing Snowy Valleys boss noted the new role had a six-month probation period which fitted in with the commuting period.
Mr Hyde, whose remuneration package is estimated to be around $300,000, is not the first chief executive to travel from another council in the early period of their contract.
When Patience Harrington was appointed city chief in 2012 she was living at Beechworth in Indigo Shire and later moved into central Wodonga.
Earlier this week, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton lauded Mr Hyde, who has a Masters in Business Administration and previously worked in local government in Queensland.
"Through the recruitment, we considered a number of high calibre applicants for the position and councillors have worked together in what has been a fantastic, seamless process," Cr Poulton said.
"Matt brings to Wodonga Council a wealth of local government experience and we were drawn to his skills and character during our interviews.
"Councillors are very confident Matt will form a strong bond with each of us, community and staff and we look forward to him embedding his expertise and leadership into our organisation."
