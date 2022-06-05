The Daily Advertiser

Woman dies in car crash on Urana Road near Walbundrie

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 5 2022 - 3:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dies after car leaves road, hits tree in southern Riverina

A woman, believed to be in her 20s, has died after her car crashed into a tree in the southern Riverina on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.