The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Community hub Uranquinty Hotel in search of new licensee after 4 month closure and $100,000 renovations

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 5 2022 - 4:58am, first published June 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uranquinty residents Susan Colley and her father Michael Godfrey-Roberts normally join the village every Wednesday night for dinner and a raffle. Picture: Les Smith

Uranquinty can look forward to the return of its local pub, and with it, the small Riverina village's most important community hub.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.