Mr Smith, 57, and his wife Leanne have diligently saved over the years and the pair hope to retire within the next five years. They're aiming for over 1 million dollars in super to be able to retire comfortably. But he thinks that retirees should be able to access the pension on top of their super. "I still think super is a good thing. But I think the taxpayers of Australia who have made this country are getting a little shortchanged at the end of it."