Temperatures plunged across the Riverina overnight and the first official day of winter saw the season's first snowfall for many areas.
Batlow, Tumbarumba, Tumut and Selwyn were among the towns to have seen snowfall in the last twelve hours as winter well truly takes hold.
Advertisement
Sunnys of Batlow owner, Daryl, posted a video from outside his cafe from the early hours of this morning as snow fell on Batlow's sleepy main street.
"I went outside with a cup of coffee at 4am and the snow was coming down," he said.
In other news
And as the snow gave way in the late morning, the town remained beset by a layer thick fog, he said.
Daryl said sleet started raining down on the town late on Tuesday evening, before turning into snow in the early hours on Wednesday morning, much to the delight of local children.
"All the school kids that I saw this morning were playing in the park, just making snowballs and having a bit of fun, they were loving it."
This is the first snow for Daryl and his wife who only moved to Batlow 12 weeks ago to open their businesses, and the sudden cold snap has been good for business.
Daryl has been flat out making coffees and egg and bacon rolls all morning for cold locals and travellers alike.
"We've had a lot of people who've been camping this morning, people are struggling a bit because in certain parts of the mountain it was minus 3 last night," he said.
"Coffees and egg and bacons this morning. I think I've done 80-90 customers for coffee alone, everyone is just piling in first thing for coffee," he said.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Weather Warning on Wednesday morning for for Damaging Winds for the Hunter, Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and parts of Mid North Coast, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes and Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.