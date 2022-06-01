The Daily Advertiser

Batlow, Tumbarumba, Tumut get a dusting in first snow of the year

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:33am, first published 12:43am
Temperatures plunged across the Riverina overnight and the first official day of winter saw the season's first snowfall for many areas.

