THE students at Kooringal High School are preparing to give the performance of their lives with the production of Peter Pan the Musical set to hit the stage later this month.
The school is renowned for its love of theatre, being one of only two public schools in the state to have its own pavilion.
The Peter Pan Production with see theatrics from year seven right through to year 12 perform, with the school having held open auditions for those interested in earlier months.
For stage manager Mia O'Donnell, who works predominately behind the scenes, the production comes as a full-circle moment.
"My parent's last production was the first one to be held in the Kooringal High School pavilion and now I'm running it," she said.
Mia's right-hand man, assistant director Sharlette Bourke said the production requires all hands-on, from teachers and volunteers to cast and crew.
Sharlette said the production will be a rendition of the traditional Peter Pan story, but with a playful twist.
For cast members, the chance to perform is something they look forward to every year.
"It's been in my family and performing on a stage in front of a crowd is the best feeling," he said.
"I've made incredible friends from past productions who have since graduated and I till talk to them today."
Key star, year 10 student Miranda Harris who plays Peter Pan said the journey so far has been rewarding.
"I'm really excited," she said.
Year 8 student Ethan O'Halloran said he was shocked when he found out he had been successful in his audition for John Darling and is "really excited to see how the production turns out".
Phoebe Matthews, who plays Michael Darling, is one of three years seven students among the cast, and while she originally auditioned for Lost Boy, she is more than stoked to be playing her role.
Charley McColl will play the role of Wendy Darling which she said has been "a lot", however, she is extremely excited.
"It's been really, really fun," she said.
The production will run at the Kooringal High School pavilion on June 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.
Tickets can be purchased at the school's front office.
