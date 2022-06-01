Fire crews have worked through challenging conditions, which included freezing cold wind and even snow, to extinguish a large shed fire west of Tumbarumba.
Riverina Highlands RFS crews were called to the fire at a property on Craven Road in Rosewood at 9.30am on Wednesday.
Riverina Highlands RFS District coordinator Peter Jones said a seven-bay farm shed filled with various machines, fuel, tools and a ute, was on fire.
Mr Jones said a wood heater was a "possible cause" of the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Seven RFS tankers attended the scene, Mr Jones said, with the shed still on fire at 1pm, but under control.
The shed was "totally destroyed", he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also on the scene, including a HAZMAT truck from Wagga fire station, and fought the fire in challenging conditions as sleet and snow rained down.
Nobody is reported to have been injured at the scene, although Mr Jones said the land owner was a "bit annoyed" at the loss of various historical farm tools that were kept in the shed.
The RFS crews had wrapped up at the scene by about 3.30pm.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
