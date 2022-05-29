The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Petition to reduce speed on Sturt Highway near Alfredtown, Forest Hill launched by residents

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 29 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
URGENT: Alisa Scanlan with son, Cooper, 12, and Allana Lander with daughter Shayla, 10, at a crash site on Sturt Highway. Picture: Les Smith

FEARFUL residents whose homes are just metres from a notorious crash site on the Sturt Highway between Forest Hill and Alfredtown are calling for urgent action to be taken following another two wrecks late last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.