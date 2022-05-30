Two men have been taken to hospital and a salvage operation on the Sturt Highway stretched into the early hours of Tuesday morning in the wake of a two-truck crash east of Wagga.
The major road was closed late on Monday afternoon after emergency services responded to reports of a crash involving two heavy vehicles near Borambola, around 23 kilometres from the city around 4.45pm.
Police and paramedics were joined at the scene by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel and the Wagga Volunteer Rescue Association, who worked to free a man trapped in one of the trucks.
Firefighters then turned to clearing a diesel spill on the roadway.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed three men were treated at the scene, with a 19-year-old truck driver sustaining lacerations to his head and face and a lower leg injury.
He and the other driver, a man believed to be aged in his 40s who sustained minor injuries, were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The third man, aged in his late 20s, was assessed at the scene and not transported for further treatment.
The crash, which occurred near the intersection with Borambula South Road, closed the highway for almost nine hours.
The highway's westbound lane was initially closed before the thoroughfare was blocked to traffic completely, forcing light vehicle motorists onto Wokolena Road for a time before the entire cohort of drivers were diverted via Tumbarumba Road at Alfredtown to rejoin the Hume or Sturt highways.
The Sturt Highway eventually reopened around 2am.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
