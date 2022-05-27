American fast food giant Taco Bell has revealed plans to build a restaurant in the carpark of a Wagga shopping centre.
The popular Tex-Mex fast food chain has submitted a development application with Wagga City Council for an outlet at the Southcity Shopping Centre in Glenfield Park.
Earmarked for the currently empty plot of land on the corner of Pinaroo Drive and Dalman Parkway, the $1.8 million proposal will be directly opposite the KFC which opened last year.
The Taco Bell will include dine-in, takeaway and drive-through services.
Access to the restaurant will be entirely through the existing shopping centre car park and the development also comes with an additional 50 parking spaces.
The restaurant will be open from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, while staying open an extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.
Up to 14 staff will be working at the Taco Bell at anytime and the building's capacity will be enough to fit 42 patrons.
It is not clear when construction would begin or what the potential opening date would be.
Mexican-inspired food has already proven popular in Wagga through the city's Zambreros and Guzman y Gomez restaurants.
Taco Bell restaurants originated in Southern California in the early 1960s and there are more than 7000 of them around the world today.
There have been several failed attempts to launch the chain into Australia and the current roll out, which began in 2018, saw the outlet return Down Under after over a decade's absence.
About four years ago, Wagga was named as a potential destination in the Tex-Mex giant's return to Australia - a promise which now looks to be coming to fruition.
NSW is currently home to ten Taco Bell outlets across Sydney, Newcastle, Tamworth and Orange.
There is an additional 22 of the Tex-Mex restaurants in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
