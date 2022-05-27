The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Taco Bell unveils plans for Wagga restaurant, drive-through at Southcity Shopping Centre

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 27 2022 - 8:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEX-MEX: Plans have been submitted to build a Taco Bell restaurant at the Southcity Shopping Centre in Wagga. Picture: Dylan Evans

American fast food giant Taco Bell has revealed plans to build a restaurant in the carpark of a Wagga shopping centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.