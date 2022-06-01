WAGGA residents are conflicted as to whether or not changes to speed limits on regional roads could help save the lives of motorists.
A NSW parliamentary inquiry into speed limits and road safety in regional areas of the state was launched yesterday, but members of the community are torn when it comes to offering their support.
Wagga resident and road safety writer Bruce Harper is indifferent when it comes to the speed limits of roads, but he isn't necessarily opposed to the inquiry.
"I think it's a good idea to look into anything that could help with the safety of roads," Mr Harper said.
Wagga resident Alisa Scanlan - who is petitioning for a speed reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h along the stretch of the Sturt Highway between Alfredtown and Forest Hill, east of Wagga - is adamant that changing the speed limits in certain areas where accidents are common could be life-saving.
Miss Scanlan has lived near the stretch of highway for more than 20 years and has witnessed countless accidents at the location.
The petition was launched recently following a car and truck collision on Friday afternoon. The day before, a car ran off the road on the same stretch of highway, near the Tumburumba turnoff. More than 200 residents have now signed the petition in support of the speed reduction.
On Monday, two trucks collided further along on the Sturt Highway, near Borambola, and Miss Scanlan said this came as no surprise.
"It's bizarre, they [crashes] usually come in three," she said.
"[Monday] night's was a bit further out than where I'm petitioning for the speed decrease but it was awful hearing the response vehicles head out - about 14 of them."
Meanwhile, Wagga driving instructor Glen Gaudron is against changes being made to speed limits on regional roads as he believes they could be distracting.
"We need to look at standardising the roads," Mr Gaudron said.
Lou Amato, the chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Road Safety, said the inquiry wanted to hear from motorists who frequently travel long distances on rural and regional roads.
"We're interested in whether the current speed limits are still suitable, as well as their impact on drivers as they travel and go about their daily business," Mr Amato said.
The inquiry will also investigate the impact of speed limits and travel times on driver behaviour.
Public submissions can be made online via the NSW Parliament website. Submissions close on July 5.
To sign the Sturt Highway petition, visit change.org/p/slow-down-to-80km-sturt-highway-between-forest-hill-alfredtown-nsw.
