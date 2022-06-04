Chaos erupted in East Wagga overnight when a truck carrying "bales of plastic" burst into flames in the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of Hammond Avenue about 2am on Sunday where the rear trailer of the B-double truck was engulfed in fire.
Fire crews spent over one hour extinguishing the blaze but the rear trailer and its load were ultimately severely damaged.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Stewart Alexander said the trailer had been detached from the rest of the truck and the vehicle was parked on the side of the road when crews arrived
He said the rear trailer's load consisted of "large bales of plastic" which were severely damaged over the course of the fire.
The driver of the truck is unharmed and NSW Police were in attendance investigating the cause of the incident.
The charred and melted remains of the trailers are still on Hammond Avenue and will be towed away on Sunday morning.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
