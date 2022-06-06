The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Riverina MP Michael McCormack 'very proud' to be named Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:29am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ROLE: Michael McCormack said he was "very proud" to be named the new Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific over the weekend. Picture: Monty Jacka

Ensuring the Riverina continues to benefit from a steady flow of Pacific workers will be one of the key priorities for Michael McCormack as he settles into his new role on the shadow ministry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.