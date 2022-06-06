Ensuring the Riverina continues to benefit from a steady flow of Pacific workers will be one of the key priorities for Michael McCormack as he settles into his new role on the shadow ministry.
The former deputy prime minister was named the Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific as the Coalition handed down its new-look front bench on Sunday.
Mr McCormack said he was "very proud" to be given the position but promised to not let the global scope of the role take his focus off the Riverina.
"I'm very much looking forward to working with the government because these bilateral relations we have with Polynesia, Micronesia and Melanesia face very important discussions going forward," he said.
"The labour force that the Pacific islands have given to Australia for so many years is certainly a big thing for the Riverina right across the board whether it's hospitality, health, aged care or agriculture ... that will certainly continue."
In the new role, Mr McCormack will be closely scrutinising the work of Shortland MP Pat Conroy, who was named the Minister for International Development and the Pacific by the Labor government last week.
Farmers across the Riverina have grappled with severe labour shortages since the start of the pandemic and Mr McCormack said bringing in more workers from the Pacific islands would be crucial to helping the region bounce back.
"We're 130,000 backpackers short of where we need to be at this time of the year," he said. "The diplomatic relations [with Pacific nations] need to be as good as they can be so I will work with Pat Conroy to make sure that Australia continues what we've done for the Pacific islands."
China's growing influence in the Pacific has become a concern for some Australian politicians over the past year.
This was exacerbated when the Solomon Islands agreed a security pact with the Asian superpower in April.
Mr McCormack said managing China's influence across the ocean was "certainly" something he'd be looking into in his new role.
"There are a lot of external pressures that are being brought to bear on the Pacific at the moment," he said.
"It's difficult with the Solomons as the moment ... but we will ensure we continue the lines of communication, diplomacy, trade and the labour workforce."
The Coalition front bench is made up of 24 members and this term's edition includes 10 women and six members of the Nationals.
Mr McCormack said it was "outstanding" to see the number of Nationals representatives on the shadow cabinet.
In particular, he congratulated the Deniliquin-based Senator Perin Davey, who was named the new Shadow Minister for Water.
"Perin Davey knows more about water than anybody else in Parliament and I know she'll keep the government to account," he said. "She has so much experience in that space and I'm sure she will put her best foot forward."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
