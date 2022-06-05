One of the Riverina's most popular equestrian centres and luxury farmstays will soon be taken over by new owners.
Wagga resident Jenni Riethmuller has officially sold the Belisi Farmstay Cottage and the Belisi Wellbeing and Equestrian Centre, after placing them on the market about eight months ago.
Located just 15 minutes east of Wagga, the 46-acre property was listed with an asking price of $3.4 million - but the final sale price is currently unknown.
The deal marks a "bittersweet" moment for Mrs Riethmuller, who has spent over a decade transforming the once-basic rural property into an award-winning facility.
"It was largely a blank canvas surrounded by working farms - there was a small home, shed and cattle yards and the land was split into two big paddocks," she said.
"Over the years we renovated and expanded the homestead, built two sand arenas, multipurpose yards and the fully accessible equestrian centre, and converted shipping containers into a luxury farmstay."
Belisi currently contains a renovated five-bedroom homestead, an in-ground swimming pool, luxury farmstay accommodation and a fully-equipped riding school and community wellness hub.
The equestrian centre has operated as a riding school for more than 10 years and in 2018 it was upgraded to also offer horse-assisted therapy, yoga, meditation and art classes.
Mrs Riethmuller then further expanded the property's offerings in 2019 by transforming recycled shipping containers into accommodation for tourists visiting the region.
Occupancy rates for the farm stay have hovered around 95 per cent and approval has been granted to build an additional three cottages on the site.
Tim Corcoran, director of commercial real estate firm LAWD, said the unique pair of businesses that made up Belisi helped drive strong interest in the property.
"Belisi offered a unique opportunity to secure a rural lifestyle property that featured two streams of income," he said.
Mrs Riethmuller will be moving to the South Coast to be closer to family.
"We are very grateful for the incredible memories and people who made the journey such a pleasure," she said. "We will always cherish our years at Belisi."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
