Hume Highway traffic conditions change, two paramedics taken to Albury hospital after single vehicle ambulance crash

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 5 2022 - 3:43am, first published June 4 2022 - 2:45am
Police and rescue crews on the scene at the Hume Highway after an ambulance slid off the wet road and rolled. Picture: Ash Smith

Two NSW Ambulance paramedics have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash about 15 kilometres north of Albury on Saturday morning.

