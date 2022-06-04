Two NSW Ambulance paramedics have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash about 15 kilometres north of Albury on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Table Top, shortly before 11am and found the ambulance had slid off the wet roadway and rolled.
The paramedics were treated at the scene before being taken to Albury Base Hospital.
Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Motorists were advised there could be minor delays while scene of crime officers examined the site.
The paramedics were the only occupants of the vehicle.
Inquiries are continuing.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
