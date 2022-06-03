PARAMEDICS are conducting first aid on a patient who escaped from a house fire on Friday night in Tolland.
Emergency services arrived at a house on Martin Street, Tolland, at about 7.55 pm following reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics found an elderly man who had self-evacuated from the house.
Paramedics are providing CPR on the man following suspected smoke inhalation.
Fire and Rescue NSW southern region zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters arrived at the scene very quickly to the house on fire and lots of smoke.
As of 8.05pm the fire was under control.
"It appears to be contained to the kitchen at this time and is now under control," Mr Alexander said.
The man's current condition is unknown.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
