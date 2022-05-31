The Daily Advertiser
Council
Councillors voted on Monday to enact pay increase raising their wage from $20,690 to $25,310 a year

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 31 2022 - 7:30am
PAY BUMP: Wagga city councillors voted to give themselves a 22 per cent pay rise at Monday's meeting. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga councillors voted near-unanimously to give themselves a pay rise on Monday night, but one councillor doesn't believe the current council has earned the bump.

