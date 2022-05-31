POLICE are investigating the cause of a two-truck collision east of Wagga.
Two men were taken to hospital after the crash on the Sturt Highway near Borambola about 4.45pm on Monday.
Police and paramedics were joined at the scene by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel and the Wagga Volunteer Rescue Association, who worked to free a man trapped in one of the trucks.
A 19-year-old truck driver sustained lacerations to his head and face and a lower leg injury.
He and the other driver, a man believed to be in his 40s who sustained minor injuries, were taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The third man, aged in his late 20s, did not require transport.
The crash closed the highway for almost nine hours.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Jill Gibson said police can't say at this stage what the cause of the collision was, but, given that it was raining at the time of the incident, and with more rain forecast, they are urging motorists to take caution in the coming days.
"Driving in weather conditions can be common sense, a change of speed that's safe for that road and the weather conditions, even if the speed limit doesn't say to slow down, if it's safer to go a bit slower then we thoroughly advise you to do so," Inspector Gibson said.
"Sometimes when the wet comes out we can get a small spell of accidents," she said.
"Even driving to work in the mornings I go a bit slower because there's water on the roads, there's fog, it's dark and it's cold, so you've got to watch out for ice on the roads as well."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
