The Daily Advertiser

Wagga police are urging residents to take caution following a truck crash on the Sturt Highway

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SCENE: Fire and Rescue NSW, the Volunteer Rescue Association and NSW Ambulance with police at the scene of a two-truck crash on the Sturt Highway on Monday. Picture: Stewart Alexander/FRNSW

POLICE are investigating the cause of a two-truck collision east of Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.