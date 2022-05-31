Mount Austin High School will soon welcome a new Ag classroom as part of a $544,000 upgrade.
After going out to tender, the contract was recently awarded to local construction company ICG Wagga.
The project is being funded by the school and delivered by the NSW Department of Education.
A Department of Education spokesperson said the works will see the high school receive a number of new facilities and several changes.
"There will be a new seminar agriculture classroom with a practical activities area, chemical store and material store," the spokesperson said.
"[The upgrade] will also include the extension of the machinery shed and demolition of the existing steel shed."
The contract was officially awarded on May 13 with works to commence shortly and will end on September 30.
