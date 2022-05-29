A teenager has been located by police in the northern Riverina region on Sunday evening after she was reported missing.
Following inquiries and an appeal for public assistance by officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District, the 16-year-old girl was located at a home in West Wyalong about 6.30pm on Sunday.
Advertisement
According to police, the teenager was last seen at her home in West Wyalong around 1am on Sunday.
In other news
Police were called when she failed to return home and officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Investigators issued a public appeal for help locating the teenager around 2pm on Sunday, with police and the girl's family holding serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.