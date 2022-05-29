The Daily Advertiser

Michael McCormack confirms he will not be throwing his hat into the ring for Nationals leadership

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:00am
ELECTION DAY: Nationals MP Michael McCormack with wife Catherine Shaw at South Wagga Public School. Picture: Monty Jacka

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has confirmed he will not be joining Deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud in challenging Barnaby Joyce for Nationals leadership.

