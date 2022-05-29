Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has confirmed he will not be joining Deputy Nationals leader David Littleproud in challenging Barnaby Joyce for Nationals leadership.
Mr Littleproud, former deputy prime minister Mr Joyce and former veterans affairs minister Darren Chester will go head-to-head for leadership today when the party meets in Canberra.
Mr McCormack said it is not an unusual process following an election, but he isn't sure of what the outcome may be.
"I will be carefully looking to those who have put their hands up so far and make the decision based on that, that's how the National Party does it, all the positions become vacant after the election, so we have the current leader and two other hopefuls who would like to have the role as well, so may the best person win," he said.
"We need to put any disunity, any disquiet behind us, we need to provide stability in going forward and make sure we are a credible opposition."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
