HUNDREDS of Wagga women put on their best fashion accessories on Saturday for the annual Murrumbidgee Turf Club Ladies Day, but the day wasn't just about looking glamorous.
For friends Emily Turland of Bowral, Samantha Jones of Wagga and Laurentia Jung of Tathra, the event was the perfect excuse to rekindle over a couple of beverages.
Similarly, the social aspect of the day also brought Wodonga's Sarah Cox together with friend Jaimi Gorman from Yenda with her three-month-old son Percy.
"[There were] 288 ladies who thoroughly enjoyed the event, basking in sunshine in the race day precinct, with strong competition in the City Tattersalls Fashions on the Field and entertainment from Aaron Oldaker," he said.
"City Tattersalls came on board as a major sponsor and were thrilled to be involved and impressed with the attendance, so much so they have committed to future sponsorship.
"There is great potential to grow Ladies Day in the years ahead."
