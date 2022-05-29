Frigid temperatures and extreme winds are expected across the Riverina from Sunday night, prompting emergency warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The authority issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds on Sunday, with the State Emergency Service urging residents of the region - and much of NSW - to be on alert and prepare their homes and belongings for the wild conditions.
Wagga, Albury and Deniliquin are among the locations likely to be affected, the BoM said, when the low pressure system that is currently over the Great Australian Bight and its associated cold front strengthen as they move east.
They are expected to bring gusts of more than 90km/h out of strong winds averaging 50 to 60km/h, according to the BoM's predictions.
"Showers and thunderstorms are likely over the far west of NSW from early Monday morning, reaching the Great Dividing Range by Monday afternoon," the BoM said.
Temperatures across the region will plummet, with Wagga expecting a high of 12 degrees on Monday followed by three days straight of just 11 degrees.
The city is likely to be drenched on Monday, with up to 25mm of rain predicted to fall in showers or gusty thunderstorms from late morning.
