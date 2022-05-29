COVID-19 issues force half of high school's students back home

Half of Albury High School's students will be studying from home on Monday amid issues caused by COVID-19.
The NSW Department of Education announced late on Friday that those in years eight, nine and 10 would be learning from home from Monday to Wednesday.
Advertisement
Exposures to COVID-19 have left some staff and students unable to attend the school.
The children of essential workers will still be able to attend the school as normal.
In other news
Those students will learn from a designated teaching area rather than in their normal classes.
Students in years seven, 11 and 12 will also attend as normal.
"Recent impacts from COVID-19 have meant that some students and teaching staff at Albury High School cannot attend school," the spokesman said.
"These positive COVID-19 cases have particularly impacted junior years resulting in this group of students only needing to temporarily revert to learning from home.
"There is no change for all other staff and students at Albury High School who will continue to attend school for face-to-face learning."
Students who work from home will have access to online learning materials.
The spokesman said in-person learning was the preferred method of teaching.
"The best place for our students to learn is in the classroom but the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is the department's number one priority," the spokesman said.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and advise you when it is safe for all our students and staff to return to our classrooms."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.