The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Signature Care Holdings request rezoning of old Charles Sturt University campus for residential subdivision plans

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
May 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEEKING APPROVAL: Plans to build a 90-lot, residential subdivision in Turvey Park cannot go ahead until the old Charles Sturt University south campus is rezoned. Picture: Les Smith

Plans to build nearly 100 homes on a former university campus in the heart of Wagga could take a significant stride forward next week if councillors support a major rezoning application.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.