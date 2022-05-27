The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's catholic school teachers go on strike, demanding higher wages and improved teaching conditions

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 27 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:00am
Catholic school teachers marched today in demand of higher wages. Picture: Madeline Begley

Teachers in Wagga gathered to strike earlier today, joining an expected 18,000 teachers and support staff across NSW and the ACT asking for better teaching conditions, less staff shortages and higher wages.

