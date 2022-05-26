One Wagga man has been charged after a huge state-wide blitz on organised crime, in which 45 people were arrested and guns, cash and more than $4 million in drugs were seized.
NSW Police established Strike Force Hawk last October to target and disrupt organised criminal networks operating in Sydney.
On Tuesday, a large-scale police operation hit a number of targets in south-west Sydney, resulting in the arrest of 18 men for various drug supply, firearm, proceeds of crime and criminal group offences.
Police then launched Operation Hawk state-wide, targeting associates and facilitators of organised crime beyond Sydney, which resulted in arrests by both the Riverina Police and Murrumbidgee Police districts.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at Turvey Park in Wagga on Wednesday.
Police then executed a search at the property he was residing at on Panaroma Street, Kooringal, where they allegedly seized prohibited drugs, prescribed restricted substances and fireworks, as well as a shotgun and ammunition.
The man was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, goods suspected stolen in/on premises and firearm found at premises subject to prohibition order.
He is due to appear before Wagga Local Court on August 3.
The same day Murrumbidgee Police District executed a search warrant at a home in Darlington Point where they allegedly located and seized 1.2kg of cannabis, more than $30,000 cash, ammunition, mobile phones, prohibited weapons and a safe.
Police said inquiries are continuing and charges are expected to be laid.
State-wide Hawk Commander, Detective Superintendent Jason Weinstein, said the operation represented a renewed focus on the state's regions this year.
"This week we've succeeded in demobilising a significant drug supply syndicate operating from Sydney's south-west, but also know the tentacles of illicit activity stretch far beyond our cities," Detective Superintendent Weinstein said.
