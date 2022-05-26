YOUNG and surrounding areas will feature on long-running Australian drama series Home and Away later in the year as filming is currently under way.
A spokesperson from Seven Production confirmed the Home and Away crew were filming in the area after residents had spotted some of the actors and actresses dining out at the Young RSL Club in recent days.
"Home and Away is currently shooting some location scenes in picturesque Young and its surrounding areas. These scenes will feature in episodes screening on Channel 7 later this year," the spokesperson said.
Young siblings Isabelle, Aidan and Evie Mesa are huge fans of the show and were beyond shocked when they ran into Ray Meagher, who plays Alf Stewart, Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, Georgie Parker, who plays Roo Stewart and Ada Nicodemou who plays Leah Patterson at the Young RSL Club.
Mother Rebecca Mesa said eldest daughter Isabelle had asked to go down to the Young RSL Club after being told some of the Home and Away cast had been there for dinner the night before.
Sure enough, Isabelle was on to something.
"When they had finished I said to Izzy, 'just go up to them politely and say, I'm a massive fan do you mind if we can get a picture'?"
Mrs Mesa said all four of the cast members were extremely polite and agreed to have a picture taken.
"They [the kids] were very nice to them and asked them their names and some other questions and they [the cast members] were very polite back and said; 'sure', and then they took the photo," she said.
"They were all so very excited."
