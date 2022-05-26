A man already banned from driving until the second half of this century has allegedly been caught drink-driving for the second time in the space of four days.
Highway patrol officers from Narrandera stopped the a grey Holden Commodore on Melaleuca Street in Leeton around 11.44am on Wednesday and subjected the driver to a roadside breath test.
It allegedly returned a positive reading and the man, aged 55, was arrested and taken to Leeton police station for a breath analysis.
He allegedly returned a high-range reading of .156.
"Police made enquiries into the accused's licence status and were advised that the accused driver's licence was endorsed as disqualified from 1988 until 2061," police said.
The Leeton man is already facing charges for the repeat offences of mid-range drink-driving and driving while disqualified after allegedly blowing .127 on Saturday evening.
The man was refused bail after being charged again on Wednesday and will face Griffith Local Court at a later date.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
