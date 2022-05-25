Residents attending Wagga Base Hospital Saturday should expect changed traffic and parking conditions with the installation of a tower crane intended for the ongoing multi-storey car park build.
The $30 million NSW Government project began building a year ago with intentions of doubling the number of hospital parking spaces.
The first of three milestones was completed in September 2021 with 81 new spaces for staff.
Two additional projects, providing 150 and 350 additional free public spaces, are expected to finish by mid and late 2022, respectively.
The six-storey structure final milestone will enter a new phase of construction with Saturday's erection of the nearly 36 metre high tower crane.
Installing the crane will occur between the approved construction hours of 7am - 5pm, closing a section of Lewis Drive and detouring traffic through the hospital's one-hour car park.
The one-hour parking section accessible via Lewis drive will be closed on Saturday, except for disabled parking spots.
Emergency department access will be maintained at all times.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
