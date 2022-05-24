The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Here's why there were spider webs floating across Wagga on the weekend

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:41am, first published May 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BALLOONING: Countless strands of silk carrying tiny baby spiders were floating across Wagga over the weekend. Pictures: Taylor Dodge, Madeline Begley

If you were out and about in Wagga over the weekend, you probably noticed long strands of silk floating through the air.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.