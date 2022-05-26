The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga City Council will vote Monday evening on proposed councillor and mayoral wage increases

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
May 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council will vote on Monday to decide whether councillors and the mayor should be given an annual wage increase. Picture: Madeline Begley

WAGGA'S councillors are set to vote on whether or not to grant themselves substantial increases to their annual allowances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.