Teachers across NSW will go on strike for the second time this month, as more than 17,000 teachers and support staff in 540 Catholic schools voted to take industrial action next week.
Members from the Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) voted "overwhelmingly" to undertake a full-day stop work on Friday May 27.
They have voted to strike as their executive negotiates a new enterprise agreement, the union said.
IEU organiser Anthony Telford said that teachers don't take the decision to strike lightly.
"The profession is approaching, if it's not already there, a state of crisis. Exacerbated, but not created by, the COVID situation," he said.
The union is calling for a pay increase of between 10 and 15 per cent over two years, pay parity with colleagues in public sector schools, cutting out burdensome administrative tasks, more time to lesson plan, as well as an end to staff shortages.
Mr Telford said current staffing levels in schools, both catholic and government, have not been addressed and exhausted teachers are leaving the industry in droves.
"They're fed up. The workload has become too much and we're losing teachers both at the bottom end, the young teachers coming are finding the job difficult. And the older teachers are contemplating retirement.
"There does not seem to be much of a plan to solve this."
Director of Catholic Education Dr Andrew Watson said that in negotiations on April 6, Catholic Education committed to "at least match the pay increases awarded to public school teachers". As well as a commitment to match any "any extra relief from face-to-face teaching provided to public school teachers", among other commitments.
Dr Watson said the strike will not necessarily mean school closures, but he expects there to be disruption.
"We fully respect IEU members' rights to take protected industrial action and have made clear our commitment to work collaboratively with our staff and their union to deliver improved pay and conditions," he said.
Mr Telford hopes the one day strike "will focus the attention" of employers and bring the issues to the wider public, and he said the union does not rule out further action if conditions do not improve.
This strike by the IEU follows similar action by the Teachers Federation at the start of May, which saw over 300 teachers from Wagga and the wider region picket on similar issues of teacher shortages, pay, and excessive workloads.
Wagga union members will gather at 10.30am Romano's Hotel, before marching to the Catholic Education Office on Tarcutta St.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
