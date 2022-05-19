The Daily Advertiser

Members from the Independent Education Union of Australia (IEU) will stop work on Friday May 27

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 19 2022 - 10:56am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION: NSW teachers federation members marching earlier this month, the IEU are set for a strike on Friday May 27.

Teachers across NSW will go on strike for the second time this month, as more than 17,000 teachers and support staff in 540 Catholic schools voted to take industrial action next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.