Members of Australia's armed forces had a great morning out as part of a Wagga-based 'Bidgee Dragons' Invictus come and try event on Lake Albert last Saturday.
The event saw about 12 personnel across the army, navy and air force try their hand at dragon boating.
"They all seemed to have a good time and some of them indicated they would like to come back again," Bidgee Dragons promotions and publicity officer Deidre Tome said.
The club is currently looking to increase its presence on the lake with come and try sessions planned for the last weekend of each month.
In other dragon boating news, a contingent of 13 Bidgee Dragons members recently travelled to Goolwa to compete in the Vogalonga Down Unda event.
The group took part in a 16km upstream-downstream event held on the Murray River.
Ms Tome said the event went well, but was not without its challenges.
"We had a headwind at one stage which turned into a crosswind," she said.
Meanwhile, the club has also congratulated five of its members for completing the level one accreditation (theory) to officiate at dragon boat regattas.
