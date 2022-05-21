The sound of live music has filled the air in venues all along one of Wagga's main streets, as performers take stage from the banks of the Wollundry Lagoon down to the Thirsty Crow Brewery.
Various venues and more than 50 local musicians are taking part in this year's edition of Fitz Fest, including everything from traditional acoustic performers, eclectic punk rock banks and a Ukrainian opera singer.
Advertisement
The street festival, organised by Wagga City Council, kicked off from 10am and will continue all the way through to 11pm.
Griffith musician Dwayne Broome performed at the Wollundry Amphitheatre in the early afternoon and said it was "next level" to see Wagga fully embrace live music.
"I was very nervous but it was good to get back out on stage in front of a crowd and it's just a really good event," he said.
"Live music is always going to be more special because you can feel it more and you're really connecting with the artist."
In other news:
Wagga residents Lauren Reynolds and Ainsley Jenkins were soaking in the atmosphere of the event and said they really enjoyed the performances they were able to catch.
"It's been great to see some First Nations artists and the weather has been beautiful," Ms Reynolds said.
"We've really just enjoyed sitting outside and listening to some nice, relaxed music."
Some of the locations where musicians are performing include the Wollundry Amphitheatre, Curious Rabbit Cafe, Romano's Hotel, Sculpted Jewels, Thirsty Crow Brewery, Duke of Kent Hotel, Meccanico and the Riverina Hotel.
You can see the full Fitz Fest lineup at their website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.