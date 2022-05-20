The Daily Advertiser

NSW parliamentary inquiry supports return of warning signs before mobile speed cameras

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACKFLIP: A NSW parliamentary inquiry has recommended making the state's speed camera program more overt and provide drivers with more warning signs.

Calls to bring back warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras have been bolstered by the findings of a comprehensive NSW parliament inquiry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.