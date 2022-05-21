Riverina Labor candidate Mark Jeffreson is hoping a promising show of voters lining up at Ashmont Public School this morning means that there is an appetite for change.
"We've had a pretty busy day here at Ashmont, we've had a lot of people coming in, no sausage sizzle, but everything else is going to plan," he said.
This election isn't the first time Mr Jerffreson has gone up against National's MP Michael McCormack, but it is hard to say whether this time around will prove different to the last.
"It's a bit early to tell at this stage but people are out early, I don't know if that means anything, but they're keen to get their votes in and get it done," he said.
"The pre-polls been exceptionally busy, today's been exceptionally busy and I hope that's because they have an appetite for change."
"The government we've got has let down the country, it's let down this region particularly and it's time for a change," he said.
"There's no plan from the government outside of the six-week budget they had, which is now a one-day election plan, temporary measures, nothing done for the medium to long term, no strategic direction, no environmental action, no economic plan, we have all of them."
Nationals MP Michael McCormack said he is remaining "quietly confident" as he voted at South Wagga Public School earlier this morning.
"I don't ever get too far ahead of myself, this is democracy in action and people are entitled to vote whichever way they want, and I'll certainly do that," Mr McCormack said.
"I've been around all the pre-poll booths, I've been to three booths today and the mood on the ground has been pretty good. A lot of people are happy to take the National Party How to Vote Card which has been good."
Mr McCormack said he will be disappointed if he was to secure the seat for Riverina if the coalition doesn't.
"We've been a very good government, I know we've been a good government, we've carried the nation along with the people, making great sacrifices during COVID, during difficult times with bush fires, droughts, floods and a mice plaque, and that's all just been within about a three-year period," he said.
"We've provided the policies and leadership to help the nation through that, I'd be very disappointed if we lost government, I think it's going to be really bad for regional Australia."
Mr McCormack said he believes a change of government will be a bad move for the country.
"I don't believe Labor or some Independent minority would be serving regional Australia as we've done over the three terms we've been in," he said.
One Nation candidate Richard Orchard is please with the amount of support he has seen coming in at one North Wagga Public School.
"We're getting a lot of support, but it's very difficult to gage how much," he said.
"Whatever they decide is obviously what we live with."
Mr Orchard said he would almost guarantee One Nation will secure a "bunch more" senators this Federal Election.
"I think we will get lower house seats this time but I'm quietly hoping we will get one this time around," he said.
When ask why residents should vote for him, Mr Orchard said he was the alternative to Nationals MP Michael McCormack.
"I'm your alternative to Mr McCormack, that you get a guy that's not having to make compromises with late sipping communinists from the inner cities of Sydney or Melbourne, that are in the same party, what you see, you see Pauline, (Hanson), you get that, which is someone who is kind, compassionate and cares about the people and certainly, from a conservative background."
