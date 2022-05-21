The Daily Advertiser

Federal election 2022: Riverina MP Michael McCormack 'pleased' by victory, pledges to serve full term

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated May 22 2022 - 4:47am, first published May 21 2022 - 1:50pm
Riverina MP Michael McCormack has thanked voters for returning him for a fifth time to represent them in federal parliament.

