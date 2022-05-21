The Regional Express has neither conformed nor denied that Wagga passenger services could be cut back in the wake of the airline's decision to drop the Albury-Melbourne route.
REX announced on Thursday that it would not longer offer the service after nearly 40 years and blamed Qantas, claiming its major competitor Qantas had added an unsustainable number of flights to the route.
REX deputy chairman John Sharp AM said the company no choice but to look after itself" and would cease offering the route with a "heavy heart" from May 29.
"This route is the casualty of Qantas' illegal predatory behaviour to drive out competition in a war of attrition, knowing that its competitors do not have the balance sheet to lose money indefinitely," he said.
"Pre-COVID, 22,000 passengers a year flew between Albury and Melbourne, hardly enough passengers for one carrier, let alone two.
"Qantas then entered the route - one of nine REX regional routes targeted by Qantas during the COVID pandemic - dumping an additional 31,000 seats annually into the market."
When asked whether Wagga might be affected by the same conditions the airline claimed was damaging the Albury market, a REX spokesperson said the company was reviewing its operations.
"Rex is currently reviewing its entire regional network and will be making further announcements in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.
Regional Express has been operating its current Saab 340 passenger aircraft out of Wagga since 2002, when it was formed via a merger of Hazelton and Kendell Airlines in the aftermath of Ansett's collapse.
Kendell Airlines had itself been operating Saab 340 aircraft out of Wagga since 1985 and had been offering scheduled passenger services since 1971.
Qantas upgraded the aircraft on its Wagga routes to the 74-seat De Havilland Dash 8 in 2006, which are still in use today.
A Qantas spokeswoman said REX's standard approach whenever it withdrew from a route was to blame Qantas.
"REX's idea of competition is that it's something that happens to others, because they believe they have an enshrined right to be the only carrier on some regional routes," she said.
"The reality is that Qantas services have been welcomed by regional communities as providing competition and flexibility."
