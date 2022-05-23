A Riverina prison is celebrating its first bumper apple harvest since the 2020 bushfires, while also helping inmates gain the skills to navigate life on the outside.
Staff and inmates at the Mannus Correctional Centre have produced around 2.1 million apples this year, the product of two and a half years of hard work after bushfires saw the prison evacuated and power for irrigation affected.
The minimum-security correctional centre located near Tumbarumba, houses up to 160 male inmates and the work program at the orchard is used to help inmates gain the skills to thrive upon release.
The centre covers 4,000 acres, 110 of which are covered with 25,000 apple trees.
The centre's Manager of Industries Michael Craig said getting the orchard back to full production it is a huge achievement by both inmates and overseers
"It's been a real achievement by everybody involved to bring us back from that, back up to today where we're back into full production," he said.
"We focus on vocational training through a wide range of employment including industries such as agriculture, sheep and cattle, and a timber workshop and [the] orchard."
Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee said the skills inmates gain working on programs such as this helps curb reoffending.
"Ultimately these rehabilitative programs are an investment in our communities, keeping families safe across our state," Mr Lee said.
The inmates helped the orchard recover to see 'A grade' quality Granny Smith and Royal Gala apples hit supermarket shelves, while also supplying CSNSW centres across the state with the fruit.
But for Senior overseer Clint Ratapu, the program is more than just supplying fruit.
"The skills obtained over all the industries at Mannus help inmates to re-enter the community with a sense of self-worth and more ability to join the workforce," he said.
