One of the main thoroughfares between the Riverina and the South Coast will close temporarily on Wednesday as police investigate a crash that claimed a woman's life earlier this year.
A section of the Snowy Mountains Highway, between Miles Franklin Drive at Talbingo and Goobragandra Powerline Road at Yarrangobilly, will be shut between 9am and 10am.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the road closure was being put in place to allow officers from the Crash Investigation Unit to investigate a collision that occurred on April 11.
The crash, which involved a truck and a car, happened about 20km south-east from Talbingo.
At the time, police said a northbound Toyota Corolla and a southbound prime mover collided head-on, before the truck travelled over an embankment.
The driver of the car, a 48-year-old Sydney woman, died at the scene.
The woman's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was trapped for a short time before being freed by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel.
The boy was treated by paramedics for arm injuries before being flown to hospital.
The male driver of the heavy vehicle, also aged 48, was taken to hospital to be checked and undergo mandatory testing.
Wednesday's road closure, which covers a length of just over 20 kilometres, will cause significant disruption for drivers.
The spokesperson said motorists were advised to delay their journeys as there was no alternative detour.
Transport for NSW crews will manage traffic control and speed reductions will be in place at either end of the road closure.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
