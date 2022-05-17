The Daily Advertiser

Section of the Snowy Mountains Highway near Talbingo to close as police investigate fatal collision

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:14am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION UNDER WAY: Police to temporarily close section of Snowy Mountains Highway to investigate fatal crash. Picture: File

One of the main thoroughfares between the Riverina and the South Coast will close temporarily on Wednesday as police investigate a crash that claimed a woman's life earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.