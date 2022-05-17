The disappearance of a Wagga woman has prompted an appeal from police as they try to find her.
Rebecca Campbell was last seen in Mount Austin on Saturday evening, police say, and hasn't been sighted since.
The 39-year-old was reported missing to police on Monday, prompting officers to make inquiries into her whereabouts.
Investigators now believe she may be in the Deniliquin area, police said, and they along with Rebecca's family hold concerns for her as the disappearance is out of character.
Rebecca is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length dark brown hair.
Anyone who sees Rebecca or knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact Albury police by calling 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
