The Daily Advertiser

Missing Wagga woman Rebecca Campbell believed to be in southern Riverina, around Deniliquin

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:14am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Police and family hold concerns for missing Wagga woman Rebecca Campbell. Picture: NSW Police/File

The disappearance of a Wagga woman has prompted an appeal from police as they try to find her.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.