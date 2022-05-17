A learner driver who drove on the wrong side of the road and towards police during two dangerous pursuits across Wagga suburbs will serve his jail term in the community.
Kynan James McFarland was handed an intensive correction order (ICO) in Wagga Local Court on Monday after being charged with nine driving offences related to the pursuits on April 6.
Advertisement
McFarland was arrested in dramatic scenes at Lake Albert after his car hit police-deployed road spikes and crashed into a culvert.
Officers had earlier tried to pull over the 18-year-old's white Ford Falcon at Forest Hill after police received a social media video showing him driving at 140 kilometres per hour on Inglewood Road.
McFarland drove off and sparked a pursuit, which travelled through a number of streets before entering the Brunslea Park Estate.
The car was driven through vegetation near Kanooka Place and into a large area, which was under construction as part of the estate's new subdivision, forcing the police to end the chase.
McFarland was later spotted on Kyeamba Avenue in Lake Albert and accelerated at speed when officers tried to stop him a second time.
Another pursuit was initiated, with McFarland travelling along a number of streets in the Lake Albert area.
During the second pursuit, police said McFarland did a u-turn and drove the car towards a police vehicle on two occasions, reached speeds of about 100km/h in a 50km/h zone and travelled on the wrong side of the road at an intersection.
The pursuit ended when McFarland drove over the spikes on Vincent Road and crashed. He tried to run from the scene but was apprehended by officers.
IN OTHER NEWS
McFarland pleaded guilty to nine offences - police pursuit, being an unaccompanied learner driver, not displaying L-plates and driving at a dangerous speed - during his first court appearance last month.
In court on Monday, McFarland's solicitor said his client had endured a difficult upbringing, was homeless and had been living in his car.
The solicitor said McFarland had been going through a mental health crisis and panicked when he saw police, believing he would lose his car, and that it was not his intention to hurt anyone.
The court heard he deeply regretted his actions, understood they were reckless and was remorseful.
The solicitor described McFarland as a young man who was at a low point in his life and had made some poor decisions while in the midst of a personal crisis.
"This is not a usual case for these kinds of offences," he said.
The solicitor said McFarland had been prescribed medication while in custody and would benefit from being in the community to continue addressing his mental health.
Advertisement
The court also heard it was McFarland's first time in custody and his first interaction with the law.
In sentencing, Magistrate Christopher Halburd said McFarland was entitled to a discount for an early guilty plea and acknowledged his actions were largely driven by a fear of living on the streets.
Magistrate Halburd also took into account his deprived upbringing, his lack of a criminal record and his mental health, and told the court any sentence would be best served in the community.
McFarland was placed on a 12-month ICO, effective from Monday, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.
He must also abstain from drinking alcohol or taking drugs and has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Magistrate Halburd stressed to McFarland an ICO was a jail sentence served in the community and urged him to use it to focus on his wellbeing and fulfil his goal of obtaining employment.
Advertisement
"You're really young. This is your opportunity to put all this behind you," he said.
If you, or someone you know, are experiencing mental distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.