East Wagga-Kooringal forward Caleb Wild faces suspension for a dangerous tackle against Coleambally.
Wild was reported in the opening quarter of Saturday's 77-point win over Coleambally for a dangerous tackle on the Blues' James Buchanan.
Advertisement
The tackle was graded as careless, high contact and medium impact.
It results in a two-game suspension for Wild, but he can accept one-game with an early guilty plea.
The Hawks have until 4pm on Tuesday to make a decision and face Charles Sturt University and Barellan over the next fortnight.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Meantime, Griffith young gun Kahlan Spencer was reported for rough conduct in the Swans' loss to Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday.
Spencer hit Ethan Weidemann late from behind in a costly incident that led to a 50-metre penalty and goal.
Spencer was reported for rough conduct. The act was graded as intention, contact to the body and low impact.
It equals a one-game suspension but Spencer can accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.