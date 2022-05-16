The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal will have to weigh up a potential one-week suspension for Caleb Wild

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
Caleb Wild

East Wagga-Kooringal forward Caleb Wild faces suspension for a dangerous tackle against Coleambally.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

