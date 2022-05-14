FIVE unanswered goals to begin the day laid the platform for a big East Wagga-Kooringal win at Coleambally on Saturday.
The Hawks continued their climb up the ladder with a 77-point belting of Coleambally, running out easy winners 16.13 (109) to 4.9 (32).
Coleambally can be a difficult prospect, particularly at home, but the Hawks did not allow the Blues to get a sniff of an upset by booting five goals to none in the opening term.
By half-time, the Hawks were well on their way to victory with a seven-goal advantage.
Jarrad Boumann continued his good form with another five-goal performance in attack for the Hawks.
EWK ruckman Kyle North-Flanagan dominated, while Luke Cuthbert and a three-goal effort from Brocke Argus were other notable performers.
Curtis Steele tried hard to ignite Coleambally, while Blake Argus and Luke Peruzzi battled hard throughout.
Full-time
EWK Hawks Seniors 5.2 9.4 12.11 16.13 (109)
Coleambally Blues Seniors 0.2 2.4 3.6 4.9 (32)
GOALS: EWK Hawks Seniors: J.Boumann 5, B.Argus 3, K.Rowbotham 2, K.Argus 1, J.Piercy 1, C.Wild 1, J.Turner 1, H.Fitzsimmons 1, W.Thomas 1; Coleambally Blues Seniors: M.Hillier 2, L.Hillier 1, T.Valeri 1BEST: EWK Hawks Seniors: K.North-flanagan, L.Cuthbert, J.Boumann, W.Thomas, B.Argus, C.McCarthy; Coleambally Blues Seniors: B.Argus, L.Peruzzi, C.Steele, D.Bennett, D.Peruzzi, J.Buchanan
