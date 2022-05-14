The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga-Kooringal record comprehensive 77-point win over Coleambally.

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Jarrad Boumann booted five goals in East Wagga-Kooringal's win over Coleambally.

FIVE unanswered goals to begin the day laid the platform for a big East Wagga-Kooringal win at Coleambally on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.