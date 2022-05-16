The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn believes Collingullie-Glenfield Park are the real deal

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 16 2022 - 5:50am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOP: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn was full of praise for Collingullie-Glenfield Park after Sunday's titanic battle. Picture: Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn believes Collingullie-Glenfield Park have proven themselves as a genuine premiership contender this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.